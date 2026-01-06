Getty/GOAL
Joao Felix hails 'unique' Cristiano Ronaldo for making him a better player after Al-Nassr link-up as Portuguese team-mates battle for Saudi Golden Boot
Trendsetter: Household names followed Ronaldo to Saudi
Ronaldo moved to Riyadh in 2023 on the back of seeing his contract terminated at Manchester United and quickly became a trendsetter in the transfer market. Several other household names have followed him to the Middle East.
Felix is among those to have trodden that path, with the 26-year-old forward embracing the riches on offer outside of Europe having endured a tough time with La Liga and Premier League heavyweights.
He has enjoyed a productive debut campaign with Al-Nassr, hitting 19 goals in total and sitting level with Ronaldo in the Golden Boot race, and is looking to help a familiar face that has found tangible success hard to come by across his spell in Saudi Arabia make further additions to his record-shattering CV.
- Getty
All-time great: Ronaldo continues to set the standard
CR7 continues to set the standard for those around him, with club and country, and Felix has told the Saudi Pro League’s official website of getting to work with the all-time great: “Of course, having Cristiano as a team-mate is always good, for everything he brings to the team, all the teachings. He's a role model for almost all players, especially when it comes to work and dedication.
“The fact that I and our team-mates have him around, it makes us better players too, and especially more professional, which is very important nowadays. And that we're here with him helps us a lot. As you've seen, our team has played game after game, and continues to respond well physically.
“All the efforts [Cristiano] makes and what he does on the pitch, which he has experienced more than all of us together, which he puts in every day and every game, is unique. And that we see him, at 40 years old, doing what he does only gives us more motivation. As I said before, he's an example for us, and we always try to look for the positive things he does for us.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Fearsome front line: Felix joins Ronaldo, Mane and Coman
Felix now lines up alongside Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman, with Al-Nassr boasting enough firepower to trouble any opponent. Felix said of that fearsome attacking unit: “All of us are quality players, and playing all four together, because we get on well, things end up going well.
“It's good that we're all together, because when one isn't doing so well one day, the other three are. Or if two aren't doing so well, the other two are, and end up helping the team. I think that, when all four of us are doing well, we're unstoppable here in Saudi Arabia.”
Felix is only tied to a deal through to 2027 - with Ronaldo’s contract also due to expire that summer. He is unsure as to what the long-term future will hold, but remains determined to leave his mark at the very highest level.
Felix added on his legacy, with Ronaldo showing what can be achieved: “I want to do the best I can, help the club. And by doing that, and things going well, people will always remember me, they'll always have a special affection for me.
“I think that's why we all play: it's about leaving our mark in football, in the clubs, in the national team. We all play a little bit for that. And I don't run away from it.”
- Getty
Al-Nassr fixtures: Epic battle with Al-Hilal approaching
Al-Nassr have dropped precious points in their last two fixtures - against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli - meaning that they have slipped from the top of the Saudi Pro League table. They are one point behind unbeaten leaders Al-Hilal.
Ronaldo, Felix and Co will be back in action on Thursday when playing host to Al-Qadisiyah, before then facing Al-Hilal in what promises to be an epic tussle between two old adversaries on January 12.
Advertisement