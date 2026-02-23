Getty/GOAL
Joan Laporta claims Lionel Messi refused to greet him at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony as he opens up on 'strained' relationship with Barcelona legend
Messi bid farewell to Barcelona in tears during the summer of 2021
Laporta admits that his relationship with a Barca icon has become “strained” on the back of an emotional parting of ways in 2021. It was during that summer, as financial struggles bit the Blaugrana hard, that all-time great Messi was forced to bid farewell to Catalunya.
Barca had, while lacking the funds to put a contract extension in place, initially hoped that Messi would agree to play for free while fresh terms were thrashed out. He headed to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, shedding plenty of tears at an emotional farewell press conference, and finds it difficult to forgive those that forced him to sever professional ties with the club that helped to turn him into a global superstar.
Revealed: Messi snubbed Laporta at 2023 Ballon d'Or
Messi and Laporta have crossed paths since then, but the atmosphere at said meetings has remained tense. The latter admits as much, telling Catalunya Radio of a surprising snub that occurred at the glitziest of award ceremonies: “The relationship with Messi isn't what it used to be.
“There was also an incident at the Ballon d'Or ceremony where I went to greet him, and he felt we shouldn't greet each other. Since then, there has been some rapprochement, and hopefully, this will continue in the future. The relationship is strained, but he's a Barcelona legend.”
Barcelona planning statue for Messi at Camp Nou
It is not the first time that Laporta has admitted to enduring a breakdown in a once strong bond with Messi - with the pair having enjoyed plenty of happy times together at Camp Nou. He regrets how the South American GOAT was forced out of a spiritual home.
Laporta has previously told La2CAT: “I am a Barca fan and above all else is the institution.” He went on to reveal that he only spoke with Messi once in the four years that followed his departure for Paris: “We called each other on his birthday when he left. Alejandro (Echevarria) put us in touch. It was an affectionate conversation, although it has had no consequences and the subject has left me sad.”
It is possible that some professional bridges will be rebuilt, with Messi making no effort to hide the affection that he still holds for Barca. He has stated that he and wife Antonela intend to return to Catalunya once he has retired.
Another outing at Camp Nou may be taken in before then, if a friendly or exhibition fixture can be arranged, while Barcelona are planning to erect a statue at some stage that immortalises the greatest player to ever grace their books.
Messi now in America with MLS Cup winners Inter Miami
Messi was recently back in familiar surroundings when paying a secret visit to Camp Nou, as he got a look at the reconstruction work that has taken place there, and Laporta added to Catalunya Radio: “I knew he was in Barcelona because the Argentine national team was playing here, but I didn't know anything about the other reason. It's clear that if Messi wants to go onto the pitch, he should be allowed in whenever possible. It's his home. And that's what happened.
“Leo deserves a statue at Camp Nou like the ones Cruyff and Kubala have. He deserves a tribute, and we believe the right time to do it is when the stadium is completely finished and has a capacity of over 100,000.”
For now, Messi is working on enhancing his reputation in the United States - having linked up with Inter Miami in 2023. He helped them to a historic MLS Cup triumph last season and has returned to competitive action in 2026 as he plays his way towards a World Cup title defence with Argentina this summer.
