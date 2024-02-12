Joan Laporta Barcelona 2023Getty Images
Thomas Hindle

Joan Laporta goes berserk! Barcelona president sends plate of spring rolls flying as he rages over draw to struggling Granada

BarcelonaXavi HernandezLaLiga

Barcelona president Joan Laporta took out his frustration in his team's performance on the food provided for club VIPs on Sunday evening.

  • Barcelona president raged after 3-3 Granada draw
  • Scattered spring rolls in frustration
  • Vowed to retain Xavi until end of season despite resignation

