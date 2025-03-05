'An improbable bond formed from across the pond' - JJ Watt hails James Trafford & Burnley for 'unbelievable run' of clean sheets after NFL legend wins Cincinnati Bengals retirement bet
JJ Watt hailed James Trafford and Burnley for their "unbelievable run" of clean sheets after the NFL legend won his Cincinnati Bengals retirement bet.
- Watt had an unusual bet with Trafford
- Was supposed to come out of retirement if Burnley didn't concede
- The 12-match streak was finally broken against Cardiff City