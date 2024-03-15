Jerome Boateng Bayern Munich 2021Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'My son has been abusing women for years' - Jerome Boateng's mother makes shocking claim against ex-Bayern & Man City defender as new court date set for alleged assault against ex-girlfriend

Jerome BoatengBayern MunichBundesliga

Jerome Boateng's mother has claimed he "has been abusing women for years" as legal proceedings resume for alleged assault against his ex-girlfriend.

  • Boateng was found guilty of assault
  • His mother made shocking claim about defender
  • A superior regional court will hear the case again

