'Eliminate it!' - Javier Tebas reveals goal to destroy Club World Cup and make this year's the last as La Liga chief sees FIFA's revamped tournament as major threat to 'sustainability of football'
La Liga president Javier Tebas is not too pleased with the Club World Cup and vows to "eliminate" the tournament before its next edition in 2029.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tebas not on board with revamped CWC
- Vows to eliminate the competition
- Considers it a threat to 'sustainability of football'