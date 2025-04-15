'He was probably upset' - Javier Mascherano handshake snub addressed by Chicago Fire boss Gregg Berhalter as Inter Miami counterpart breaks from tradition after MLS stalemate
Gregg Berhalter has addressed Javier Mascherano snubbing the traditional post-match handshake after Inter Miami's MLS draw with the Chicago Fire.
- Miami held to a 0-0 draw by the Fire
- Unlucky Messi struck the post twice
- Mascherano did not shake hands with Berhalter