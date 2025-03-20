Japan v Bahrain - FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd QualifierGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Japan are going to the World Cup! Asian side become latest side to qualify for tournament alongside hosts USA, Canada & Mexico after win against Bahrain

JapanWorld Cup Qualification AFCJapan vs BahrainBahrainWorld Cup

Japan have confirmed their place in the 2026 World Cup after beating Bahrain 2-0 as they sit top of Group C of AFC qualifying.

  • Japan beat Bahrain with Kamada and Kubo goals
  • Samurai Blue qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • Become the first non-host to qualify for tournament
