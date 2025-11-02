Getty Images Sport
Jamie Vardy 'sends stadium into frenzy' with goal against Juventus with wife Rebekah and children described as 'small tribe' by Italian press
Vardy thriving in Serie A
The former England international ended a 13-year spell at Leicester City over the summer, before moving to newly-promoted Cremonese on a free transfer in a switch that surprised many. After a couple of substitute outings for the Italian team, Vardy bagged his first goal for his new club in a 1-1 draw against Atalanta last month, and on Saturday, he scored again, this time at home to Juventus. The arch poacher showed he is still a handful on his day when he shrugged off Juve centre-back Federico Gatti, before holding off the recovering defender and slotting past goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio in the 83rd minute. Cremonese came away with nothing, however, as goals from Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso secured all three points for the Old Lady. But Vardy's display shows he has more to give in the game.
Vardy an 'agent of chaos'
The striker, who was watched by his wife Rebekah and his four children, received mixed reviews from the Italian press following his goal against Juve. Corriera Della Sera gave him a 6.5/10 but stressed that he is still very capable of producing moments of magic.
They wrote, "Encouraged by his small tribe (wife Becky and four children), squeezed by the Juventus vice, fails to make an impact. Then, with seven minutes to go, he burns Gatti and sends the stadium into a frenzy."
Meanwhile, Football Italia hailed him as his side's best player.
"The experienced English forward picks up his second goal of the season, with a fine finish after a counterattack to give the hosts a glimmer of hope late on. Worked hard tonight and showed the hunger to pick up his goal," they wrote.
Meanwhile, Black and White and Read All Over talked up his evergreen capabilities.
The fanzine wrote, "Jamie Vardy scoring against Juventus in the year 2025? Really now? But Vardy is Vardy and will forever be Vardy as long as he’s playing. He’s scored so many damn goals like the one he did against Juventus during his time in England. He’s out here counting how many seconds Michele Di Gregorio had the ball in his hands while also standing right next to him and barely giving him any room to actually kick the ball upfield. That’s just Vardy being Vardy, folks. He is an agent of chaos if there ever was one in this game."
What comes next for Vardy?
Vardy, who turns 39 in January, will hope to continue his good form when Cremonese travel to relegation-contenders Pisa in a battle between 17th and ninth respectively in Serie A on Friday. If results go their way in the next round of league fixtures, Vardy's side could jump into the European football qualification spots.
