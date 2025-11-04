Getty/GOAL
'My mind boggles' - Jamie Carragher perplexed by Liverpool problem after Arne Slot's big-spending summer at Anfield
Isak vs Ekitike: Goal returns for Liverpool
Sweden international Isak has taken the No.9 shirt at Liverpool and is expected to be the Reds’ go-to option when clear of injury - with the 26-year-old a proven Premier League performer from his time at Newcastle. He has registered 20-plus goals in the English top-flight across each of the last two campaigns.
Ekitike has, however, made a promising start to his spell on Merseyside following a £79m ($104m) switch from Eintracht Frankfurt. The France international has found the target on six occasions through 14 appearances in all competitions. Isak, in contrast, has just one Carabao Cup effort to his name.
Isak injury: Swedish striker out of action
Isak has sat out Liverpool’s last three matches with a groin problem and is set to remain sidelined when the Reds take in a glamour Champions League clash with La Liga giants Real Madrid on Tuesday - a game that will see Trent Alexander-Arnold return to Anfield.
Ekitike will lead the line again, but has only one goal through his last eight appearances for club and country. Carragher believes that the 23-year-old has still done enough to suggest that he should start even when Isak is back - with Slot facing a headache of his own making.
Who should Liverpool start when everybody is fit?
Reds legend Carragher told Sky Sports: “I could totally understand it's not easy, and this was always my reservation about buying two strikers for that much money who both play in the same position.
“It's very difficult to see a Liverpool team get two strikers on the pitch, it's not easy to do that. So I understand trying to get Isak in the team even though Ekitike was doing well - because he's a great player, he's got to get him fit and he's also paid a lot of money for him.
“My mind boggles going forward how this is going to work, but right now Ekitike's got the shirt, he's playing really well and it will probably do Isak a little bit of good if he's out of the team to build his fitness up in training more.”
Slot convinced he can keep everybody happy
Isak has been playing catch-up on the fitness front after being denied a full pre-season by the protracted transfer saga that saw him push for a move away from St James’ Park. Liverpool have tried to manage his workload carefully, but knocks have still been picked up.
Slot remains adamant that he can keep two strikers happy, with his team competing on multiple fronts at home and abroad.
The Dutch tactician said ahead of a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out: “Let me use Alex as an example, he had to do his pre-season inside the season and people can then argue, 'Why do you play him?' But if I don't play him, I don't have him available and we need to have him available, because otherwise I have to play Hugo every single game.
“And I was just with Owen Hargreaves when he made the comparison between the two of them and he showed that one played 34 games last season, the other one 34 – and we play 60 over here. So, that's why I need to get Alex as soon as I can into playing as many games as he can.”
It remains to be seen when Isak will come back into contention, with it possible that he will not be seen again until after the next international break. Liverpool have two epic encounters to take in prior to domestic action shutting down, with an eagerly-anticipated meeting with Madrid set to be followed by a trip to old adversaries Manchester City on Sunday.
