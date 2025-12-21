Getty Images/GOAL
Jack Grealish reveals surprise hobby he has taken up with girlfriend Sasha Attwood
Jack Grealish reveals gardening hobby
Grealish has revealed that he has taken up horticulture as a regular pastime, spending time growing vegetables with his partner, Attwood, at their Cheshire mansion. The footballer made the admission as part of a planning-related application connected to the grounds of his £5.6 million property in Chelford.
The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Everton from Manchester City, disclosed the details in paperwork submitted to Cheshire East Council. The application seeks a Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development, which confirms that certain activities taking place on the land do not require planning permission.
Within the documentation, Grealish outlined how different areas of the extensive estate are used, noting that vegetable growing has become a routine part of family life. The allotment-style gardens are part of the wider grounds, which span almost 10 acres and feature multiple recreational areas alongside landscaped green spaces.
Grealish makes statement to get Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development
In the application, Grealish explained how he and his family make use of the grounds on a regular basis. He wrote: “Since I purchased the property, my family and I have enjoyed individual golf practice and lessons, tennis lessons and matches, and boating and fishing on the lake.”
The England international went on to describe how the outdoor spaces have also become a social hub for friends and family. “We have used the lawns for regular entertaining with friends and general recreation.”
He then revealed the hobby that has caught many supporters by surprise, confirming: “The garden spaces are used for exercising our dog, and we grow vegetables in the allotment areas.”
Grealish and Attwood's estate application backed by former owners
Grealish shares the home with his girlfriend Attwood, and the couple also have a daughter, Mila Rose, who was born in 2024. The property has become their main base while the midfielder continues his playing career, and the gardens appear to play a central role in family life.
The estate itself is extensive and varied, as per The Sun, featuring a Japanese water garden, a secluded “secret” garden, a fishing and boating lake, a tennis court, a putting green and large lawned areas. According to the documents, a significant portion of the land is dedicated to green spaces, making it ideal for both recreation and the cultivation of produce.
Grealish’s application has been supported by the property’s former senior gardener, who worked on the estate for 27 years, as well as by the previous owner. Their backing strengthens the case that the current use of the land, including vegetable growing, is long-established and consistent with how the property has historically been enjoyed.
Grealish focusing on Everton as he awaits application review
Cheshire East Council is expected to review the application in due course, with a decision to be made at a later date as per reports. If approved, the certificate will formally confirm that Grealish and his family can continue using the gardens and allotment areas without the need for additional planning permission.
On the pitch, Grealish remains focused on his football, with his loan spell at Everton aimed at securing regular minutes and rebuilding momentum. The winger has been a prominent figure since arriving on Merseyside, while still belonging to Manchester City ahead of future decisions on his long-term club career.
