Jack Grealish is a hero! Everton loan star receives award for continuously championing disability inclusion

Kick It Out's announcement explained that Grealish has been recognised for "...consistently using his voice to champion disability inclusion and shine a light on the lived experience of disabled people from all walks of life. Whether it’s talking about his own family's experiences, performing goal celebrations for Manchester City fan Finley, who has cerebral palsy, or his role as an Ambassador for the Special Olympic Games, Jack has shown an ongoing commitment to make football and other sports more welcoming."

Grealish is extremely close with younger sister Hollie, who has cerebral palsy, describing her as his "best friend" during a 2022 interview. In a social media video post the following year, Grealish said: "I'm so close with my little sister. Hollie is 19 now, she was born three months premature. They said that she wouldn't be able to talk, she wouldn't be able to walk, and do a lot of stuff but here we are and she can do everything. Obviously I love her so much, yeah I think I'm a good big brother to her."