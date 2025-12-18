Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande, England's Elliot Anderson and the five stars likely to breakout at the 2026 World Cup

No one really knew who James Rodríguez was before the 2014 World Cup. Sure, he was performing at Monaco and had shown flashes of quality at Porto, but few could have claimed he would emerge as Colombia’s breakout star - or earn himself a massive move to Real Madrid within a week of the tournament’s conclusion

Well, there's one of those kinds of players every tournament. In 2018, Aleksandr Golovin did a similar thing for Russia - before moving to AS Monaco. In 2022, it was Sofyan Amrabat, who was playing for Manchester United before long.

And who will be next? There are plenty of talents out there - some known commodities, others not so much. Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig seems an obvious candidate after his performances for the Ivory Coast. But there are others, too, playing for both Mexico and the USMNT who could break out on the world's stage. And with the groups formed, GOAL takes a look at the five potential breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup...