Italy player ratings vs Spain: Jorginho and Federico Chiesa drop Euro 2024 stinkers before unlucky Riccardo Calafiori own goal condemns Azzurri to defeat

The defending champions still have qualification for the last 16 in their own hands, but they looked nothing like potential winners in Gelsenkirchen

Italy are the reigning champions of Europe - but for how much longer? The Azzurri were given a footballing lesson by Spain on Thursday, and although their Group B game in Gelsenkirchen only finished 1-0 courtesy of a desperately unfortunate own goal form Riccardo Calafiori, the gulf in class between the two teams was enormous.

Indeed, had it not been for Gigi Donnarumma, who produced his Euro 2020 best here, Italy would have been routed. They offered nothing going forward until the final 10 minutes, were completely over-run in midfield and their full-backs were tormented by Spain wingers Lamine Yamal and, in particular, Nico Williams.

GOAL rates the Italy players on show at the Veltins-Arena as the Azzurri suffered a demoralising loss that means they will need to avoid defeat against Croatia to ensure their progression to the last 16 of Euro 2024...