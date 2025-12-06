'It was a big mess' - Mikel Arteta reveals the bizarre technique he used to galvanise Arsenal players when he took over as Gunners boss

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Arteta set the scene of his first encounter with the playing squad when he arrived in December 2019, as he detailed his expectations of what needed to change.

Returning to the club he had once captained as a player just three years after retiring at the Emirates, Arteta’s comeback was not to be taken lightly and he made an instant impression as he used a bizarre “mess” metaphor to visually represent the state the north London club were in at the time.

While it took some time for Arteta to truly carry out his vision, his words were clearly taken on board quickly as the Gunners have risen back to being one of the Premier League’s elite sides in recent years – though a league title has eluded them up to this point.