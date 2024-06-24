Jude Bellingham England 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'It could happen to him'- Jude Bellingham sent warning about 'confrontational' style for England and Real Madrid

Jude BellinghamEnglandEuropean ChampionshipReal MadridLaLiga

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been sent a warning about his confrontational style.

  • Bellingham warned about confrontational playstyle
  • McCoist loves Bellingham's attitude
  • Fears his confrontation could get him sent off
