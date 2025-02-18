Inter Miami wages: Who is the best paid player at the Herons and everything you need to know about Miami's salary bill

How much do the Inter Miami players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Since David Beckham became a co-owner of Inter Miami, the club has experienced a remarkable rise, both on and off the field. Beckham’s involvement alone catapulted Miami into the spotlight, turning the city into a major MLS hub.

Today, the club is home to some of the biggest names in football, further elevating its profile and taking its sporting standards to new heights. With stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba now gracing the pitch for the Herons, one could even liken Inter Miami to a mini Barcelona.

There's no doubt that Messi takes home the biggest paycheck. But who else is among the highest earners at the Chase Stadium this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis