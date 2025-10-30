+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025
Alex Labidou

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list at $20.45M, with LAFC's Son Hueng-Min next closest at $11.15M

The MLSPA revealed MLS player salaries for 2025, and for the third straight year, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is the highest paid player in the league. The report offered insight into new additions, including LAFC's Son Heung-Min, Messi's teammate Rodrigo De Paul, the Vancouver Whitecaps' Thomas Muller, and Colorado Rapids' Paxten Aaronson.

  Los Angeles Football Club v Austin FC - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

    The top 10 highest-paid players

    Inter Miami had two players in the top three: Messi at $20.45 million and Sergio Busquets third at $8.8 million. It is worth noting Messi's recent contract extension is not reflected in these numbers. LAFC's new star Son is second to Messi at $11.45 million. Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron and San Diego FC's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano round out the top five.

    The 10 MLS players with the highest guaranteed compensation in 2025
    RankPlayerClubGuaranteed Compensation
    1Lionel MessiMiami$20.45M
    2Son Heung-MinLAFC$11.15M
    3Sergio BusquetsMiami$8.78M
    4Miguel AlmironAtlanta$7.87M
    5Hirving LozanoSan Diego$7.63M
    6Emil ForsbergRBNY$6.04M
    7Jordi AlbaMiami$6.00M
    8Riqui PuigLA Galaxy$5.78M
    9Jonathan BambaChicago$5.58M
    10Hany MukhtarNashville$5.31M
  Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF

    Assessing the summer signing salaries

    This report also revealed the salaries for De Paul and Aaronson. It is worth noting that the salaries of De Paul and the New England Revolution's Matt Turner represent the compensation the clubs are paying while the players are on loan in MLS. 

    Top 10 Highest-Paid MLS Newcomers in 2025
    PlayerClubGuaranteed Compensation
    Son Heung-MinLAFC$11.15M
    Rodrigo De PaulInter Miami$3.67M*
    Nico FernándezNYCFC$3.65M
    Kristoffer VeldePortland Timbers$3.03M
    Djordje MihailovicToronto FC$2.28M
    Paxten AaronsonColorado Rapids$2.23M
    Wessam Abou AliColumbus Crew$2.18M
    Iván JaimeCF Montréal$1.99M
    Matt TurnerNew England Revolution$1.94M
    Rwan CruzReal Salt Lake$1.86M
  FC Cincinnati v Columbus Crew - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

    MLS payrolls

    The report also shed light on team payrolls. Inter Miami, at $48.97M, outpace the rest of the league by $18.87 million - with that gap alone higher than the payrolls of 15 clubs in the league. The Herons will have $14.78 million come off the books following this season due to the  retirements of Busquets and Jordi Alba - which could lead to the club bringing in even more talent. 

    LAFC are second at $30.1M, while Atlanta United ($28.5M), FC Cincinnati ($23.2M), and the Chicago Fire ($23.1 M) round out the top five. 

    Guaranteed Compensation for MLS Franchises in 2025 (Source: MLS Players Association)
    ClubGuaranteed Compensation
    Inter Miami$48.97M
    LAFC$30.1M
    Atlanta United$28.5M
    FC Cincinnati$23.2M
    Chicago Fire$23.1M
    Nashville SC$22.4M
    Portland Timbers$22.4M
    LA Galaxy$22.3M
    San Diego FC$22.3M
    New York Red Bulls$22.1M
    Columbus Crew$19.2M
    New England Revolution$19.1M
    Charlotte FC$19.0M
    NYCFC$18.8M
    Seattle Sounders$18.3M
    Sporting Kansas City$17.6M
    Vancouver Whitecaps$17.6M
    San Jose Earthquakes$17.1M
    St. Louis City$16.9M
    Houston Dynamo$16.8M
    Orlando City$16.1M
    Austin FC$15.7M
    Real Salt Lake$15.7M
    D.C. United$14.9M
    Colorado Rapids$14.6M
    Minnesota United$14.5M
    Toronto FC$13.7M
    Philadelphia Union$13.4M
    FC Dallas$13.4M
    CF Montréal$12.92M
  Thomas Muller

    Inter Miami frustrating the league?

    While Messi has voiced MLS needs more spending, there have reportedly been some frustrations on how his team was able to circumvent the salary cap rules to sign De Paul, according to The Athletic.

    It is worth noting that the Whitecaps used a similar mechanism with Thomas Muller, albeit not a loan, but they did sign the German to a smaller deal this season before a DP option for next season. Muller is making $1.44 million this season, according to the MLSPA. 