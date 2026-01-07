+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Inter Miami reportedly close to permanent Tadeo Allende deal after historic MLS run, eye Palmeiras’ Micael

Inter Miami are close to securing Tadeo Allende on a permanent transfer from Celta Vigo following a record-breaking MLS season. The Argentine winger was a key figure in Miami’s MLS Cup triumph, and his return would bolster a roster preparing not only to defend the title in 2026, but also to compete on the international stage.

    Allende returning to Miami

    Inter Miami are finalizing an agreement to sign Tadeo Allende on a permanent basis from Celta Vigo, according to The Athletic. The deal would keep the Argentine winger in South Florida without occupying a Designated Player spot, preserving Miami’s financial flexibility ahead of the 2026 season.

    MLS Cup hero

    Allende was one of the standout figures of Miami’s title run, setting an MLS record for goals scored in a single postseason as the club lifted the MLS Cup. Across all competitions last season, the 26-year-old found the net 24 times, establishing himself as a key attacking piece alongside Lionel Messi.

    DP flexibility remains

    Miami’s front office is in the midst of a roster reshuffle after the 2025 championship. The retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba opened two Designated Player slots, one of which is set to be filled by Rodrigo De Paul. With Allende not expected to take the remaining spot, the club would retain the option to make another major signing during the winter window.

    Other signings on the way?

    Inter Miami are also reportedly close to securing the signing of Brazilian defender Micael, who is set to depart Palmeiras and continue his career in Major League Soccer.  UOL and GE Globo say negotiations between the clubs are well advanced and the deal is expected to be completed as a one-year loan with an option to buy. Palmeiras, who hold the player’s rights, have already approved the structure of the transfer.

    If the loan spell proves successful, Inter Miami would have the option to make the move permanent. Reports indicate the purchase clause is set at $6 million, a figure that would allow the club to retain Micael beyond the current season should he meet expectations.

