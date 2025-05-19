Inter Miami player ratings vs. Orlando City: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lack ideas, defense falls apart in rivalry blowout as Herons now winless in six of last seven

Messi and Suarez stumbled in attack, while the Herons' defense repeatedly crumbled in loss to in-state rivals, extending winless stretch

Inter Miami dropped points for the third straight game, their defense repeatedly collapsing as a rampant Orlando City trounced them 3-0 at Chase Stadium Sunday night. It was a miserable home loss for the Herons, who were lacking in attack and entirely listless in defense, thoroughly beaten on their own patch, extending their winless stretch to six of the last seven.

Miami enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half, without doing much with it. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both had half chances, but found themselves well denied by a structured Orlando defensive unit. Orlando, for their part, picked their moments to break. They attacked Miami's disorganized high line with a simple long ball, veteran striker Luis Muriel running on to a goal kick before finishing past a stranded Oscar Ustari.

The Herons collapsed in the second half. Orlando continued to hit on the break, and were good value for their second, Marco Pasalic's shot squirming through Ustari's arms. Miami probed for an answer, but never really looked like scoring. Orlando squeezed all of the spaces, and seemed to shut every gap.

They grabbed their deserved third in second half stoppage time, Duncan McGuire stretching the defense with a run in the channel before cutting back to Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, who couldn't miss from five yards out.

Miami Manager Javier Mascherano has real problems here, a team unsure when to press and when to drop. The result is a side that can be hit on the break far too easily - and is too predictable in attack. The 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winrers are slipping in the Eastern Conference, and only have themselves to blame.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium.