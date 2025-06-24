'We earned the right to face the European champion' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano looks ahead to Club World Cup knockout stage match against PSG
Inter Miami squandered a 2-0 lead against Palmeiras to settle for a 2-2 draw, relinquishing top spot in Group A to the Brazilians
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The Herons will face PSG next
- Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez scored for Inter Miami
- Inter Miami and PSG will play on Sunday at Mercedes‑Benz Stadium