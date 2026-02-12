Inter Miami confirm Lionel Messi injury, postpone Puerto Rico match vs. Independiente del Valle

Messi later addressed fans directly through a video shared on his Instagram stories, apologizing to supporters in Puerto Rico.

“Hi everyone, I want to send my greetings to the people of Puerto Rico - those who were going to attend the training session and the match,” Messi said. “In the last game in Ecuador, I finished with some discomfort and had to come off early. Because of that, together with the organizers and the club, we decided to suspend this match. I hope it can be rescheduled, so that we can see each other soon and visit you.”

He continued by thanking fans for their understanding.

“I truly appreciate your support and affection," he said. "I know tickets had already been sold and everything was organized, so hopefully we can make it happen soon. A big hug to everyone.”