Inter Miami CF sign Spanish defender Sergio Reguilón to bolster backline following Jordi Alba's retirement

Reguilón's arrival addresses a significant void in Inter Miami's defensive lineup following the retirement of Spanish legend Jordi Alba, who concluded his illustrious career after helping the club secure the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The new signing brings considerable European pedigree to South Florida, having competed at the highest levels of club football throughout his career.

"It's a very ambitious project, a winning club that is doing things the right way, and that's what attracted me: coming here to keep winning and competing," Reguilón said as per the club’s statement. "My objective is to keep winning, go after the trophies we're missing, and win everything here."