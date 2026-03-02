Inter and Juventus prepare for Alisson transfer battle as Serie A giants see Liverpool star as solution to goalkeeper troubles

The Italian heavyweights are set for a collision course in the upcoming transfer window as they both desperately prioritise the signing of a world-class goalkeeper. For Inter, the motivation behind this search is abundantly clear. Veteran shot-stopper Yann Sommer is rapidly approaching the end of his current contract and will not be offered a renewal by the club to extend his stay.

Despite investing heavily in Josep Martinez, the Spanish keeper has yet to provide the necessary guarantees to inherit the number one shirt permanently. Consequently, CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are ready to sanction a significant investment. Meanwhile, Juventus are equally unsettled at the back. Both Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin have faced recent criticism, prompting director Damien Comolli to listen to incoming offers to cure the defensive frailties that have plagued the Bianconeri.