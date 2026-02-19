AFP
Inter left furious as UEFA ignore complaint over Bodo/Glimt pitch as Lautaro Martinez suffers injury in Champions League defeat
Nerazzurri vent fury over artificial turf
Inter’s Champions League play-off trip to the Arctic Circle resulted in more than just a disappointing 3-1 first-leg deficit. According to Gazzetta, the Italian giants were not satisfied by the artificial surface provided by Bodo/Glimt.
The source of the frustration stems from the pre-match preparation at the Aspmyra Stadion. Groundsmen were forced to clear huge heaps of snow using heavy machinery, a process Inter claims left the pitch with dangerous dips and ridges. Despite last-minute repairs to the flanks, the Nerazzurri had already voiced informal concerns to UEFA delegates before kick-off, fearing for the safety of their star assets on the uneven synthetic grass.
The club's fears were realized in the 60th minute when captain Lautaro suffered a sharp pain in his calf during a support phase of movement, forcing an immediate substitution. The tactical void left by the Argentine's exit allowed the Norwegian hosts to strike twice in quick succession. Inter now face a mountain to climb in the second leg, compounded by the fact that Piotr Zielinski also required medical evaluation following the bruising encounter.
- Getty Images Sport
Injury crisis threatens Inter’s European ambitions
The loss of Martinez is a catastrophic blow for a squad already missing Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi. Inter view the Argentine’s damaged calf as "smoking gun" evidence at the UEFA table, proving that the pitch was unfit for a high-stakes continental tie. The financial stakes are massive; failure to overturn the deficit at San Siro would see the club miss out on an estimated €11 million in qualification revenue, a figure that weighs heavily on the board.
While the defeat itself is a bitter pill to swallow, the sense of indignation within the Inter camp is focused on player welfare. The club believes the risk of injury was entirely foreseeable and that they have been unfairly penalised by being forced to play on a surface that favoured the hosts' familiarity with "skating" over technical football. The atmosphere on the return flight to Malpensa was described as somber, with the squad preoccupied by the mounting injury list.
The battle has now transitioned from the snowy confines of Norway to the administrative corridors of Nyon. Inter are seeking accountability, demanding that UEFA reassess the standards required for hosting knockout stage matches. With the second leg looming, the Nerazzurri are desperate to ensure that the "Bodo disaster" does not define their entire season, though the potential absence of their talismanic captain makes the comeback task significantly more daunting.
Chivu refuses to use pitch as "total excuse"
Inter boss Cristian Chivu addressed the media with a firm tone following the final whistle, attempting to balance his tactical disappointment with his anger over the conditions. "[Bodo/Glimt] are more accustomed to this pitch, that’s not an excuse," he said.
Still, he remains confident of overcoming the deficit when the two sides meet again in Italy, adding: "They are a very strong team with skill and quality, and they are used to playing on this pitch – probably much more than us... With the score at 1-1, we had a decisive chance at the beginning of the second half that we could have executed better. Immediately after that, just three minutes later, we conceded two identical goals – from what we knew was their strongest point."
- Getty Images Sport
Injury concerns: Lautaro's condition
Lautaro is scheduled to undergo extensive diagnostic tests to determine the extent of his injury. The club is extremely concerned about the Argentine's availability, as his presence is considered crucial to their domestic and European ambitions over the coming months.
"I think he's injured and will be out for a while," Chivu said of the matter, suggesting the striker will miss their next Serie A match against Lecce on Saturday.
Advertisement