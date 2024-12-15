'There was injustice' - Neymar claims PSG fans 'crossed the line' with him & Lionel Messi as Brazilian forward still holds 'resentment towards people who manage the club' Neymar L. Messi Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

Neymar says Paris Saint Germain's fans "crossed the line" with him and Lionel Messi and felt a sense of "injustice" over how he was treated.