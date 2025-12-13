VIDEO: Injured Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes bizarrely gets involved in furious bust-up in London six-a-side game

Gabriel is currently out with a thigh injury sustained while on international duty with Brazil on November 15 and is expected to return in early January. The setback came as a massive blow to Premier League leaders Arsenal, for whom Gabriel is a key member of Mikel Arteta’s imperious defensive unit which had conceded just five goals in 11 league matches prior to his injury.

As reported by The Sun, Gabriel was invited to watch the six-a-side match in Peckham and surprisingly had a role to play as the game descended into chaos. A spat ensued after a player on one team was hit by a ‘horror tackle’ and ‘left lying in agony on the ground’.

Gabriel was prompted to run at ‘full speed’ across the astro turf to confront the offender, and was seen yelling at the player in Portuguese in a video uploaded to social media. The 27-year-old was wearing a black cap and a hoodie and was at the centre of the verbal confrontation, which did not become physical. The match apparently came to an end after the tackle and resulting incident, with both sets of players opting to return home.