Iconic Lionel Messi & Neymar moment recalled by Lionel Scaloni as Argentina boss attempts to de-escalate Brazil rivalry after Raphinha's X-rated pre-Superclassic remarks

Lionel Scaloni cited an iconic Lionel Messi and Neymar moment to de-escalate Argentina's rivalry with Brazil after Raphinha's X-rated comments.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Scaloni attempts to de-escalate tense situation

Raphinha made provocative statements against Argentina

Messi and Neymar miss out on World Cup qualifiers due to injuries Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱