'Ibrahimovic is just a name' - Zlatan's son Maximilian eager to 'do my own thing' after completing transfer to Ajax from AC Milan

His father's time at Ajax was transformative; it was the launchpad that propelled him to global superstardom. Zlatan spent three years in the Dutch capital, where he won two Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Beker. He racked up 48 goals in 110 games along the way. For Maximilian, returning to the place where his father made his name is a beautiful quirk of fate, but he is keen to stress that this is a professional decision, not a sentimental pilgrimage.

"Nice that my father also played for Ajax," Maximilian acknowledged. "I am happy that I get the opportunity to continue developing myself here as well."

However, he was quick to draw a line under the family connection. "Yet for me, it does not really feel like I is following in his father’s footsteps. I am here to do my own thing. And I am really looking forward to that."

Naturally, Zlatan played a role in guiding his son toward the Eredivisie giants. The elder Ibrahimovic, who knows the demands of the club better than most, gave the move his blessing. "He said Ajax is a great club and Amsterdam is a great city," Maximilian revealed. "The fans are nice, and the league is good. Only good things. I think my father is happy for me."

But the teenager concluded with a flash of the family confidence: "Ibrahimovic is just a name. I am Maximilian. We are both very different."

