Declan Rice Dubai Arsenal 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

'We met in Ibiza!' - Arsenal star Declan Rice reveals chance link-up with Man City counterpart Rodri as Gunners midfielder reveals impact Mikel Arteta has had on his game

Declan RiceArsenalManchester CityManchester City vs ArsenalPremier League

Arsenal's Declan Rice says he had a chance meet-up with Manchester City's Rodri in Ibiza while explaining the impact Mikel Arteta has had on his game.

  • Rice has chance meet-up with Rodri in Ibiza
  • Arsenal ace hugely respects City talisman
  • Explains how Arteta has improved his game

