Ian Wright sends brutal Rasmus Hojlund and Darwin Nunez warning to Arsenal as the legendary Gunner claims Mikel Arteta 'can't afford' to buy a flop striker this summer
Arsenal will search for a new striker this summer but Wright has warned the club they must get it right for Arteta's side to improve next season.
- Arsenal linked with new striker this summer
- Wright says they must avoid Hojlund and Nunez-like deals
- Gunners will end season without silverware