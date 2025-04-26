'I'm very disappointed' - Ian Wright 'can't accept' apology from Eni Aluko as Arsenal legend speaks out after being accused of blocking opportunities for women in football
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has refused to accept Eni Aluko's apology after being accused of 'blocking' opportunities for female pundits.
- Aluko accused Wright of blocking female pundits
- Later apologised to Arsenal legend
- Wright 'very disappointed' by comments