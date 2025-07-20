'I've said it 300 times!' - Neymar snaps at reporter's question after ineffective display for Santos in chastening defeat to 'superior' Mirassol

Neymar lost his cool after Santos' 3-0 defeat to Mirassol, snapping at a reporter's question about his physical form. The Brazilian star, who scored the decisive goal in Santos' midweek win against Flamengo, also voiced his frustration over the team’s poor performance they remain embroiled in a relegation scrap in the Brazilian Serie A.

Neymar fumes at fitness question

Mirassol thrashing a reality check for Santos

Relegation fears grow despite Neymar’s return Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below