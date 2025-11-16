Imago
'I've always fought against criticism' - Inter Miami's Luis Suarez explains 'rebellion' and controversies after suspension-marred season
'An example of rebellion'
In a wide ranging interview with Sport, Suarez addressed the numerous controversies that have followed him around this season - and throughout his career. He suggested that it is a recurring pattern in his footballing life.
"I often think that I can be an example of rebellion, of resilience, of continuing to fight, of continuing to struggle. On the other hand, there are many things in which I'm not an example," he said. "And I accept it, I know it, and I understand it. I've always fought against criticism: I debuted for Nacional at 18, and they criticized me for missing goals. That's when I started trying to turn the page on those criticisms, and then when I went to Holland, they told me I was fat, and they said the same thing at Ajax.
"Later, at Liverpool, they attacked me for my acts of indiscipline. Then, at Barcelona,
for going through bad spells. In every stage of my career, I've always fought against the same thing."
Childhood difficulties
The Uruguayan striker - widely considered one of the greatest players of his generation - revealed that a difficult childhood might have influenced his antics on the pitch.
"It's been like this since I was a kid. I didn't have enough to eat and I always had to go out and find food for myself and my family. It was always, always like that," he said. "Ever since I've had a conscience, I've always fought against everything. I've never had anything easy. I've never had anything easy, and that's always made me fight to the end."
A tricky time in MLS
Suarez also admitted that he has found MLS much harder than he anticipated. He joined Miami before the 2024 season, arriving in a Miami team that also featured Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets.
"Well, to be honest, I was a little surprised by all the travel and matches, but that's because we also happened to be at the club during a period when we qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League, the League Cup, and the Club World Cup, always reaching the final stages, and that means a lot of travel," he explained. "The trips are long, at least two hours of flight time, but we're used to it. No complaints whatsoever, on the contrary, we're trying to enjoy what's left. Sometimes it seems like people underestimate us, but when it comes to competing, the results speak for themselves. Winning matches isn't easy; every match is a challenge for us."
Crucial stretch
His comments come ahead of a crucial game for the Herons. They face FC Cincinnati next Saturday in the Eastern Conference semifinal. Suarez missed the previous fixture after picking up a one-game suspension for kicking out an opposing defender. Miami won that game 4-0, leading to some suggestions that the MLS Cup favorites might be better equipped to win without him.
