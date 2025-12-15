'I'm not the boss!' - John Textor denies he's still pulling strings at Lyon as ex-Crystal Palace owner explains decision to step down as chief of French side

Textor has moved to emphatically quash rumours that he remains the de facto leader of Lyon, insisting that he has stepped away from all decision-making processes to save the club from financial catastrophe. The American businessman, whose Eagle Football group also holds interests in Crystal Palace and Botafogo, recently stepped down as chairman of the French giants in a dramatic restructuring of the club's hierarchy.

The upheaval at the Groupama Stadium comes amidst a severe crisis for the seven-time French champions. The DNCG (Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion), French football's financial watchdog, handed the club a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 in the summer, alongside a transfer ban and payroll supervision, due to significant debt concerns. In a bid to appease the regulators and launch a successful appeal, Textor vacated his position, with Kang - the owner of the Washington Spirit and the OL Feminin team - stepping in as the new president. The relegation decision was then reversed.

The move was widely interpreted as a strategic pivot to present a more palatable face to the French authorities, but speculation persisted that Textor would continue to direct operations from the shadows. However, speaking to RMC Sport, the former Crystal Palace co-owner offered a candid explanation of why he felt compelled to step aside.