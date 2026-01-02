‘I know what’s demanded at a club like this’ – Mexico international Julián Araujo joins Celtic on loan

Araujo, who arrived in England in 2024 following a spell at Las Palmas and time on Barcelona’s reserve team, found minutes hard to come by at Bournemouth despite the club paying close to $10 million for his transfer. His last appearance came in August 2025, when he was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

“I’m really happy to join Celtic. This is a top club with high standards, and I’m eager to get to work with my teammates to help bring success to the supporters. I know what’s demanded at a club like this, and I feel ready for the challenge ahead,” Araujo said of the move on the club’s official website.