'I have no reason to close the door' - Mexico's Javier Aguirre confirms plans to call up Álvaro Fidalgo for El Tri

Fidalgo’s path to the Mexican national team is taking shape. After months of speculation, Aguirre confirmed that he plans to consider the América midfielder for future call-ups, starting with the March 2026 FIFA window, when the player officially becomes eligible.

“If he’s legally Mexican and meets all the requirements, I have no reason to close the door on him - or anyone else,” Aguirre told TV Azteca, referring to the 28-year-old Spaniard’s pending eligibility status.

Fidalgo has been a cornerstone of Club América’s recent dominance under manager André Jardine, helping the club lift multiple titles and earn a reputation as one of Liga MX’s most technically gifted midfielders. His performances have caught the attention of the Mexican federation, which views him as a potential addition ahead of the 2026 World Cup.