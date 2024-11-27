'I came here to win' - Wednesday Convo with New York Red Bulls star Emil Forsberg on 'why not us' mentality, Zlatan Ibrahimovic influence, push for first MLS Cup

GOAL sat down with the Sweden international to talk about his transition to the U.S., NYRB's surprise MLS playoff push

Emil Forsberg moved to the New York Red Bulls ahead of the 2024 MLS season after spending nearly a decade in Germany with Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig, and is now spearheading one of the most impressive playoff runs we have seen in recent years.

Early in the 2024 MLS season, RBNY were one of the league's hottest teams. However, they had a dip in form during the summer months, and some doubted their ability to compete in the postseason.

Those doubters have been proven wrong.

Article continues below

They knocked out the reigning champions and No. 2 seeded Columbus Crew in Round One of the postseason, winning two straight matches in a best-of-3 series, and followed it up with a home run of an effort at Citi Field against NYCFC, knocking out the Pigeons with a 2-0 victory in the Conference Semifinals.

The Sweden international has been at the forefront of all three victories, but notably, the game two victory over the Crew in which he scored and assisted in an eventual 2-2 draw, and penalty shootout victory for the club.

Now, the Red Bulls are just two games from potentially lifting their first MLS Cup, and one game away from making an appearance the MLS Championship game for the first time since 2008. With Forsberg at the helm, they're not looking back, only forward, and they're ready to make history.

GOAL sat down with Forsberg to talk about his transition to MLS, embracing NYC culture, his first season as a Red Bull and the playoff run and more in the latest Wednesday Convo.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.