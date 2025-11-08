Hugo Ekitike reveals how he tries to copy Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after securing move to Liverpool

Ekitike said: "I can't face (up to) people and say that I'm going to do the same things as these players on the pitch.

"But if I can take little even without the ball, from their game, I would because I really watched them a lot during my time at Paris Saint-Germain. I'm still watching them. I try to take things from the players I love.

"(I try to copy) Messi's vision. Sometimes I try to see things earlier, before I receive the ball. Neymar, I took some tricks and skills, ball control. I took the runs of Kylian, he could do great runs without the ball. So many things, it is difficult to list. I definitely took stuff from their game.

"I like to watch and try to add to my game to make me more complete."

Mbappe's influence on Ekitike's career has continued since the pair were club teammates. The pair enjoy a close bond, with the Real Madrid star often phoning his younger compatriot to impart advice. The Liverpool striker said that started after Mbappe saw he was upset with his lack of game time in the French capital.

"He saw me in a bad position at PSG. So he is happy for me that now things are working out. We see each other in the national team and play together.

"He has been like a big brother to me. He was alwys good to me, always gave me advice. Now we face each other in the Champions League, Liverpool versus Real Madrid, it is good."

Following Liverpool's 1-0 win over Los Blancos, the pair spent 20 minutes together catching up.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!