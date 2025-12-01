'Still a huge name!' - Neymar backed to make sensational MLS move to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as Brad Friedel makes '55-45' claim

There have been suggestions that David Beckham and Co could look to reform the fabled ‘MSN’ attacking unit in Miami, with Neymar set to be presented with the chance to link up with ex-Barca team-mates Messi and Luis Suarez.

Quizzed on whether such a deal would make as much sense from a sporting perspective as it does a commercial one, ex-USMNT and MLS star Friedel - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “You have to look at it this way in the US. It has been documented recently, with the change in Apple TV, I don’t think that has gone as swimmingly as they had hoped. The subscription amounts, the numbers for that MLS package, aren’t at a level so they are changing, I think they announced, next year. I think they are trying a lot of things to get the notoriety of the league and the viewership up.

“I understand it. What makes leagues tick is the revenue machine of media rights - that’s why the Premier League is such a machine. Right now in the US, it doesn’t cover salary caps. It’s a single entity venture. Let’s say Inter Miami makes money but Houston loses, everyone has to share in the loss around the league.

“If Neymar is fit, then I think it works, I really do because he’s still a huge name in certain parts of the US. The trouble is if he’s not fit and he’s injured a lot, then it becomes a negative media-driven reality. I can understand arguments on both sides for sure.

“I would assume, and these are smart guys, it would be a tiered contract based on performances and being fit. Having spent some time in Miami, before Messi came you wouldn’t have really known that Miami had a team. From the time that he came, there are pink and black shirts everywhere. If Neymar came, it would add to that.

“I can understand what they are trying to do. You have to look at it carefully because it’s a tough one due to his injury record. But he has that special talent that can really excite some American fans. He can do some special things. I would probably be 55 for it and 45 against.”

