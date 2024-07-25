Huge blow for the USWNT as injured Jaedyn Shaw ruled out of Olympic opener with Zambia

GettyAmeé RuszkaiHuge blow for the USWNT as injured Jaedyn Shaw ruled out of Olympic opener with ZambiaSummer OlympicsJaedyn ShawUSACroix BethuneUSA vs ZambiaWomen's footballJaedyn Shaw has been ruled out of the United States women's national team's Olympic opener against Zambia, dealing a blow to Emma Hayes' side.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUSWNT starts Olympic campaign against ZambiaBut will be without talented forward ShawHayes picks replacement from four alternatesArticle continues below