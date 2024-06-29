Revealed: How much Gary Lineker earns from Rest Is Football podcast, having claimed England's group performance was 'sh*t'

Getty Ritabrata BanerjeeRevealed: How much Gary Lineker earns from Rest Is Football podcast, having claimed England's group performance was 'sh*t'EnglandEuropean ChampionshipGary Lineker's earnings from the Rest is Football podcast have skyrocketed since the start of Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLineker has seen a rise in his income since the start of EurosSlammed English players after Denmark clashKane hit back at former playerArticle continues below