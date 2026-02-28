Revealed: How much it will cost Man Utd, Liverpool & Man City to lure transfer targets such as Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali & Tino Livramento away from Newcastle

A number of the Premier League's heavy hitters are believed to be circling St. James' Park as they seek to pick apart the Magpies this summer. Alexander Isak's British record-breaking move to Liverpool on deadline day in September destabilised the club, with rivals believing they can lure Newcastle's star players away from the Tyne.

Anthony Gordon has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with a return to Merseyside mooted. Liverpool have been monitoring the England international as they look to rectify their left wing issues, which stems from Luis Diaz's departure for Bayern Munich.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Gordon, while the Gunners had considered a move for central midfielder Sandro Tonali on deadline day earlier this month following injury to Mikel Merino. The Italian remained at the club but is expected to depart for pastures new at the end of the season.

Gordon and Tonali aren't the only Newcastle stars that are wanted by Premier League heavyweights this summer, with Tino Livramento on Manchester City's radar as the Cityzens strive to strengthen at right-back. Bruno Guimaraes is another that City are tracking, though luring the Newcastle captain away from the club will prove easier said than done.

Malick Thiaw, Nick Woltemade, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley have also been linked with a summer exit.