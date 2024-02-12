'How many Super Bowls does he have?' - JJ Watt answers Lionel Messi vs Tom Brady GOAT question as Burnley co-owner admits he's playing ‘both sides of the fence’ before Thierry Henry gives definitive response

'How many Super Bowls does he have?' - JJ Watt answers Lionel Messi vs Tom Brady GOAT question as Burnley co-owner admits he's playing ‘both sides of the fence’ before Thierry Henry gives definitive responseChris BurtonGetty/GOALLionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFArgentinaBurnleyBirmingham CityJJ Watt has sided with Lionel Messi in a GOAT debate between the football icon and NFL legend Tom Brady, with Thierry Henry in full agreement.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBrady won seven Super Bowl ringsMessi is eight-time Ballon d'Or winnerAmong the best in their professions