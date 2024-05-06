How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored during his career? Paris Saint-Germain superstar's crazy stats in full

The French international has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his career, but just how many times in total has he found the net?

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the potential heirs to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Having already lifted the World Cup, UEFA Nations League, five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, Mbappe is arguably the planet's most decorated young footballer.

And the PSG star is leaving no stone unturned in proving that he is very much a potential future GOAT, with his career stats even more impressive than those of Manchester City wonderstriker Erling Haaland.

The forward is already showing ridiculous levels of productivity and it feels like he is still improving day after day.

Just how many goals has he scored so far, though?

Let's take a look.