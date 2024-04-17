Gareth Southgate England 2024Getty Images
Richard Mills

How England and Scotland are behind calls for Euro 2024 squad announcement delay with UEFA set to make decision - explained

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipScotland

England and Scotland have reportedly asked UEFA to delay the deadline for squad submissions for Euro 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • England & Scotland ask for squad list delay
  • Submission deadline for countries is June 7
  • Euro 2024 begins in Germany on June 14

Editors' Picks