Getty Images Sport Houston Dynamo decline Hector Herrera player option for 2025 MLS season following referee spit incident Major League Soccer Houston Dynamo FC Mexico The Mexico international's time with the MLS side appears to be over after Houston declined to retain his contract

Midfielder sent off in final game of season due to spitting at referee

Dynamo announced other departures as well