'It leads nowhere' - Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano's attitude criticized by brother after latest San Diego FC controversy
Brother questions attitude
Lozano is facing public criticism from within his own family after his brother, Bryan, questioned the winger’s behavior and professionalism in a recent interview.
Speaking to ESPN, Bryan alleged that Lozano’s attitude has created friction throughout his career, pointing to reported tensions during his time at Napoli under coach Gennaro Gattuso, as well as earlier issues at PSV Eindhoven.
“At Napoli, he had problems with Gattuso and the coaching staff. At PSV he had them too,” Bryan Lozano said. “He’s rude and arrogant, and that leads nowhere. That has influenced the fact that many people don’t really want him.”
San Diego future unclear
The comments arrive at a sensitive time for Lozano, who reportedly is no longer in the plans of San Diego FC despite being under contract through 2028. According to Bryan Lozano, his brother’s conduct in MLS has further complicated his situation.
“Even if he earns a lot in San Diego, it’s not worth having someone like that in the locker room,” Bryan Lozano added. “Very few teams would take the risk of signing him, knowing what has happened before.”
World Cup concerns raised
Bryan Lozano said his brother became more distant from the family and harder to approach as his profile grew. He also referenced alleged disciplinary issues with the Mexico national team and said those concerns could affect his standing ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Lozano’s plans remain unknown
Hirving Lozano has not spoken publicly about the situation or about his separation from San Diego FC. Just weeks ago, he stated that his intention was to remain with the team and see out his contract, though head coach Mikey Varas later cooled those expectations, casting further doubt over his future with the club.
