Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
San Diego FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'It leads nowhere' - Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano's attitude criticized by brother after latest San Diego FC controversy

Bryan Lozano publicly criticized his brother Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, accusing the Mexican winger of arrogance and repeated conflicts with coaches at Napoli, PSV and now San Diego FC. The remarks come at a delicate moment in Hirving Lozano’s career, with uncertainty surrounding his role in MLS and growing questions about his future ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

  • San Diego FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    Brother questions attitude

    Lozano is facing public criticism from within his own family after his brother, Bryan, questioned the winger’s behavior and professionalism in a recent interview.

    Speaking to ESPN, Bryan alleged that Lozano’s attitude has created friction throughout his career, pointing to reported tensions during his time at Napoli under coach Gennaro Gattuso, as well as earlier issues at PSV Eindhoven.

    “At Napoli, he had problems with Gattuso and the coaching staff. At PSV he had them too,” Bryan Lozano said. “He’s rude and arrogant, and that leads nowhere. That has influenced the fact that many people don’t really want him.”

    • Advertisement
  • San Diego FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    San Diego future unclear

    The comments arrive at a sensitive time for Lozano, who reportedly is no longer in the plans of San Diego FC despite being under contract through 2028. According to Bryan Lozano, his brother’s conduct in MLS has further complicated his situation.

    “Even if he earns a lot in San Diego, it’s not worth having someone like that in the locker room,” Bryan Lozano added. “Very few teams would take the risk of signing him, knowing what has happened before.”

  • San Diego FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    World Cup concerns raised

    Bryan Lozano said his brother became more distant from the family and harder to approach as his profile grew. He also referenced alleged disciplinary issues with the Mexico national team and said those concerns could affect his standing ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • San Diego FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    Lozano’s plans remain unknown

    Hirving Lozano has not spoken publicly about the situation or about his separation from San Diego FC. Just weeks ago, he stated that his intention was to remain with the team and see out his contract, though head coach Mikey Varas later cooled those expectations, casting further doubt over his future with the club.

Major League Soccer
San Diego FC crest
San Diego FC
SDI
CF Montreal crest
CF Montreal
MTL
Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Iceland crest
Iceland
ISL