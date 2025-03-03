England v United States - Women's International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
'I'd highly recommend it' - Lionesses star Mary Earps explains why she would 'encourage' England players to move abroad as she continues to enjoy life at PSG

M. Earps

Lionesses star Mary Earps has explained why she would recommend playing abroad to any young England player after her move to Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Earps joined PSG from Man Utd last summer
  • Goalkeeper is one of five Lionesses abroad
  • Explains why more England stars should do it
