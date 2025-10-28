Getty Images Sport
'He's worked his way back' - Alexi Lalas believes Brenden Aaronson's USMNT stock is rising after impressive performance in Leeds' win against West Ham
'He's got an opportunity'
Lalas emphasized that Aaronson's previous solid form for the U.S. and his current strong run for Leeds make him a strong candidate for the upcoming U.S. call-ups in November.
“Well, stock up again,” Lalas said on his State of the Union podcast. “It's in the context of his club performance. We have seen Brendan Aaronson play well, not necessarily be the best player on the field for the U.S. men's national team. He's got an opportunity. I think he's worked his way back into the, not the good graces, because I don't think Pochetino didn't like him."
Reassessing Aaronson's ceiling
Lalas said that critics might have placed limitations on what Aaronson could achieve at the highest levels of European football.
“Always when we talked about Brenden Aaronson, it was about that ceiling and what he was,” Lalas said. “Maybe there's still a little room, and maybe we shortchanged him in terms of what he can be. But this is not surprising to me... people, and I'm talking about coaches, mostly fans, fans alike, too, recognize and I think they see value in his 'work ethic.'"
'Very good soccer player'
Lalas emphasised how Aaronson's work rate has translated into appreciation from both the coaching staff and Leeds supporters.
“Sometimes that can happen when you say someone works hard, it's, you know, damning with faint praise, right?” Lalas said. “It's they work hard. And what you are almost implying is that they're not really good at soccer. And so they make up for it with hard, with hard work. Very good soccer player. I think he’s kind of like a Cristian Roldán, who has done more with less than others...
"This is a good thing, and it's a good thing that he's being recognized and he's playing well. I don't necessarily think it's going to translate into him starring for the national team, but this is better than him not playing well and not even being involved in the national team going forward.”
Road ahead for Aaronson and Leeds
The Peacocks face Brighton and Hove Albion next on Oct. 31 in the Carabao Cup, and then they’ll face Nottingham Forest on Nov. 8.
